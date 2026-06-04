France vs Ivory Coast: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 4, 2026

France will take on Ivory Coast at the Stade de la Beaujoire in a 2026 international friendly. One of the favorites for the title, France, faces another World Cup rival, Ivory Coast. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs Ivory Coast Tournament Friendly Date Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch France vs Ivory Coast in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States can watch this much-anticipated showdown live on FOX Soccer Plus.

Those who prefer streaming can follow the action through Fubo and ViX, both providing convenient access to the match from start to finish.

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Can I watch France vs Ivory Coast for free?

Viewers in the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo, which provides streaming access to the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

While Fubo regularly includes a five-day free trial for new users, that promotion is not available for this broadcast, so there is no free live-streaming option in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

France enters the 2026 World Cup once again among the favorites to lift the trophy after reaching the final in each of the last two editions, winning one title and finishing as runners-up in the other, powered by a star-studded roster headlined by Kylian Mbappe.

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This time, Les Bleus are looking to build momentum and sharpen their form against a battle-tested Ivory Coast side. The Elephants arrive following an impressive African qualifying campaign and are widely viewed as a potential surprise team capable of making noise on the global stage.

With both nations eager to measure themselves against elite competition, this matchup offers a valuable early test and an intriguing preview of what could be ahead in the tournament.

Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessie – Carl Recine/Getty Images

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France vs Ivory Coast: Predicted Lineups

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, T. Hernández; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Dembélé, Olise, Mbappé; Thuram.

Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Lafont; Singo, Diomande, Agbadou, Konan; Kessié, Sangaré, S. Fofana; Pépé, Wahi, Adingra.

What time is the France vs Ivory Coast match?

The match kicks off today, June 4, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM