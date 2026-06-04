France vs Ivory Coast: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 4, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|France vs Ivory Coast
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Thursday, June 4, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX Soccer Plus
|Live Stream
|Fubo, ViX
How to watch France vs Ivory Coast in the USA
Soccer fans across the United States can watch this much-anticipated showdown live on FOX Soccer Plus.
Those who prefer streaming can follow the action through Fubo and ViX, both providing convenient access to the match from start to finish.
Can I watch France vs Ivory Coast for free?
Viewers in the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo, which provides streaming access to the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.
While Fubo regularly includes a five-day free trial for new users, that promotion is not available for this broadcast, so there is no free live-streaming option in the USA.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
France enters the 2026 World Cup once again among the favorites to lift the trophy after reaching the final in each of the last two editions, winning one title and finishing as runners-up in the other, powered by a star-studded roster headlined by Kylian Mbappe.
This time, Les Bleus are looking to build momentum and sharpen their form against a battle-tested Ivory Coast side. The Elephants arrive following an impressive African qualifying campaign and are widely viewed as a potential surprise team capable of making noise on the global stage.
With both nations eager to measure themselves against elite competition, this matchup offers a valuable early test and an intriguing preview of what could be ahead in the tournament.
Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessie – Carl Recine/Getty Images
France vs Ivory Coast: Predicted Lineups
France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, T. Hernández; Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Dembélé, Olise, Mbappé; Thuram.
Ivory Coast (4-3-3): Lafont; Singo, Diomande, Agbadou, Konan; Kessié, Sangaré, S. Fofana; Pépé, Wahi, Adingra.
What time is the France vs Ivory Coast match?
The match kicks off today, June 4, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM