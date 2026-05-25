Which managers who already won the World Cup will be coaching in the 2026 tournament?

Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni are heading back to the FIFA World Cup with something no other active managers in the 2026 field can match: championship-winning experience on soccer’s biggest stage.

Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni will arrive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with something no other active managers in the tournament can claim: they already know how to win it all. Now, both champions return with different pressures.

The France and Argentina head coaches enter the competition after leading their nations to World Cup glory in 2018 and 2022 respectively, giving the expanded tournament two reigning championship-winning managers on the sidelines.

Deschamps has already secured his place among the greatest coaches after becoming one of only three men in history to win the World Cup both as a player and as a manager. Meanwhile, Scaloni completed a remarkable rises in soccer.

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How many World Cups has Didier Deschamps won?

Didier Deschamps has won one FIFA World Cup as a manager and one as a player. The France head coach lifted the trophy as captain of Les Bleus in 1998 and later guided France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title in Russia.

That achievement placed him in one of the most exclusive groups in soccer history. He became only the third man ever to win the World Cup both as a player and as a manager, joining Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer.

Since taking over France in 2012, he has built one of the most successful eras in the country’s history. Under his leadership, France reached:

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The 2014 World Cup quarterfinals

The Euro 2016 final

The 2018 World Cup title

The 2022 World Cup final

France narrowly missed a second consecutive championship in Qatar after losing to Argentina on penalties in one of the most dramatic finals ever played. The 2026 edition is expected to be his final World Cup before stepping down.

Head coach of France Didier Deschamps and head coach of Argentina Lionel Scaloni (Source: Aziz Karimov/Marcelo Endelli — Getty Images)

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How many World Cups has Lionel Scaloni won?

Lionel Scaloni has won one FIFA World Cup as a manager. The Argentina head coach led La Albiceleste to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar after defeating France in the final. His triumph completed one of the most remarkable managerial rises.

When he first took over Argentina in 2018, many fans and analysts questioned the decision because he had almost no senior coaching experience. Four years later, he delivered Argentina’s first World Cup title since Diego Maradona’s team won in 1986.

His Argentina cycle quickly became historic. Before winning the World Cup, Scaloni also guided the national team to:

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The 2021 Copa America title

The 2022 Finalissima title against Italy

A long unbeaten streak that restored confidence around the national team

ESPN described Argentina’s World Cup triumph as the third major title won by his squad within just a year and a half. Now entering the 2026 World Cup, he has the opportunity to achieve something no manager has accomplished since 1938.

Has any coach ever won back-to-back FIFA World Cups?

Yes, only one coach in soccer history has ever won back-to-back FIFA World Cups: Vittorio Pozzo with Italy in 1934 and 1938. The legendary Italian manager remains the only coach to successfully defend a World Cup title.

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His Italy dominated international soccer during the 1930s. FIFA notes that he won eight of his nine World Cup matches across the 1934 and 1938 tournaments, building one of the greatest dynasties in the sport’s history.

Many iconic coaches have come close to matching the feat, including:

Didier Deschamps (France runner-up in 2022 after winning in 2018)

Carlos Bilardo (Argentina finalist in 1990 after winning in 1986)

Franz Beckenbauer (Germany semifinalist in 1990 after winning in 1986)

Despite multiple attempts across nearly a century of World Cup history, his record still stands alone. That is why Lionel Scaloni’s 2026 campaign has generated so much attention.

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Can Lionel Scaloni defend Argentina’s World Cup title in 2026?

Yes, Lionel Scaloni has the opportunity to defend Argentina’s FIFA World Cup title in 2026 and potentially make history. Argentina enters the tournament as the reigning world champion after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Manager of Argentina Lionel Scaloni looks on during the international friendly match (Source: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

Argentina remains one of the favorites heading into the tournament thanks to a core group that still includes stars such as Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister.

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His leadership has transformed Argentina into one of the most consistent national teams. Many fans and analysts now consider the reigning champions among the strongest contenders to reach another final in North America.

Who was the last coach to win consecutive World Cups?

Vittorio Pozzo was the last coach to win consecutive FIFA World Cups. The Italian manager guided Italy to back-to-back titles in 1934 and 1938, a feat no other coach has matched since.

His dominance helped establish Italy as the first great dynasty in international soccer. FIFA describes him as “The Old Master”, noting that he won nearly every World Cup match he coached across those two tournaments.

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His achievement becomes even more remarkable considering how difficult the modern World Cup has become. Since Pozzo, several reigning champions failed to even return to the final:

Germany (1994, 2018)

Spain (2014)

France (2022 runner-up after winning in 2018)

Now, Lionel Scaloni has a chance to challenge one of the oldest records in World Cup history. If Argentina wins again in 2026, the Argentine coach would finally end an 88-year streak without a repeat World Cup-winning manager.