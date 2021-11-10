France and Kazakhstan will meet at the Parc des Princes in Paris for a Group D match for a the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this game in the US.

France will host Kazakhstan at the Parc des Princes in Paris in a Group D match for the 9th round of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find all the detailed information about this WCQ soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The 2018 World Cup champions France will try to extend their unbeaten run in the group to stay at the top of the standings. The national team coached by Didier Deschamps leads the Group D with 12 points after 6 games, with 3 wins and 3 draws.

Kazakhstan, on the other hand, will be looking for their first win in the tournament. They are at the bottom of the table with only 3 points after 7 matches (3D-4L). The last time these two national teams faced each other, the French clinched a 2-0 win with goals scored by Ousmane Dembele and Serhiy Malyi.

France vs Kazakhstan: Date

France and Kazakhstan will clash on Saturday, November 13, at the Parc des Princes in Paris for the Matchday 9 of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The French side is the big favorite to clinch a win.

France vs Kazakhstan: Time by State in the US

ET: 2.45 PM

CT: 1.45 PM

MT: 12.45 PM

PT: 11.45 AM

France vs Kazakhstan: TV Channel to watch in the US

The game between France and Kazakhstan to be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris for the Group D of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App.