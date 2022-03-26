France and South Africa will clash for an international friendly in Villeneuve d'Ascq. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Current World Champions France qualified in November to Qatar 2022, after destroying Kazajistan 8-0 and winning the first place in the Group D of the European qualifiers. In their most recent game, France won 2-1 over Patrice Beaumelle's Ivory Coast.

On the other hand, South Africa drew without goals against Kaba Diawara's Guinea in their most recent fixture. In four encounters between the two sides, France have won two games, lost one and drawn one.

France vs South Africa: Date

The national teams of France and South Africa will face each other on Tuesday, March 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Their most recent fixture between these two sides took place in the 2010 World Cup, with France winning 2-1.

France vs South Africa: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream France vs South Africa

The international friendly match between the national teams of France and South Africa to be played on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+.