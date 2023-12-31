Fulham vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

The Premier League stage is set for a fiery London derby as Fulham welcomes Arsenal to Craven Cottage. This New Year’s Eve showdown promises not just fireworks on the pitch, but a pivotal battle for league positioning. Expect a tactical masterclass from Arteta, aiming to exploit Fulham’s potential defensive vulnerabilities.

Fulham went through a losing streak in three weeks against Newcastle United 0-3, Burnley 0-2, and again against Bournemouth 0-3. They have got just 21 points in the standings, but you’ll be notified that you’re in the relegation zone.

Arsenal are in the 4th spot of the standings with 40 points and a recent draw against West Ham United 0-2 at home. Arteta’s strategy is solid as it is now, but all he wants is to go back to the top of the standings.

Fulham vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Fulham and Arsenal play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Sunday, December 31 at Craven Cottage in London. Arsenal are hungry to reclaim a better spot after a recent hiccup. Mikel Arteta’s young guns, led by the in-form Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, are eager to prove their championship credentials. Standing in their way are the resurgent Cottagers. Fulham, under Marco Silva, have defied expectations, climbing to a respectable 14th place. Led by the energetic Andreas Pereira, they aim to upset the Gunners

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM January 1

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 AM

Iran: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM January 1

Norway: 3:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM

Fulham vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabi, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabi, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabi, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Peacock