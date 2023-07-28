USMNT and Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina may be on the move according to Fabrizio Romano, as the famed Italian transfer journalist is reporting that Gaga Slonina is close to a loan to Belgian side KAS Eupen.

Slonina transferred to Chelsea in 2022 but stayed with MLS side Chicago Fire to finish the season. After which he has been with Chelsea’s reserve team and has gotten rave reviews. On the USMNT front he received his only cap for the red, white, and blue in 2023.

Gabriel Slonina’s transfer was $10 million and while there is a lot of hopes the netminder will turn into one of the top keepers in the world, at the moment, he will have to hone his skills in the Belgian league.

Breakdown of KAS Eupen

KAS Eupen finished 15th out of 18 in the Belgium Pro League last season, the team is coached by Florian Kohfeldt, who coached Wolfsburg in Germany. The goalkeeping ranks at the club are a trio of internationals, Lennart Moser (Germany), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Ghana), and Garissone Innocent (Haiti).

For Slonina it is an opportunity to gain first team European experience, and hopefully begin to cement himself for consideration in Chelsea’s first team squad and not fall victim to the eternal carousel of players owned by Chelsea but loaned all over the world.