Galatasaray will host Barcelona today at the Nef Stadyumu in Istanbul for the second leg of the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream this UEL game online free from different parts of the world. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7-Day Free Trial Streaming) or Paramount+ (Free Trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

After the scoreless draw in the first leg played at Camp Nou, Barcelona will try to do the same as they did in the Round of 32 against Napoli, whom they defeated 4-2 away in the second match of the series to qualify for the next stage of the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League.

It will be the 10th meeting between Barcelona and Galatasaray taking all competitions into account. The Turkish side has only won once, in a Champions League clash in 1994. Playing as visitors, Barcelona have a 2-1-1 record against Galatasaray in European tournaments.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Starting time

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 11.45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM (ET)

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Turkey: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

US: 1:45 PM (ET)

Galatasaray vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Tipik

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport

Germany: RTL+

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App, Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, Virgin TV Go

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3, ESPN Extra

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1

Turkey: Exxen

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra

US: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW