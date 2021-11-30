Genoa will host AC Milan for Matchday 15 of the Serie A 2021/22. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 15 of the Serie A 2021/22 in the US

Genoa and AC Milan will face each other for Matchday 15 of the Italian Serie A 2021/22. Here, find out everything you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it on Paramount+ (US) and fuboTV (free trial) (Canada only).

The visitors are second in the standings, three points behind leaders Napoli. However, Stefano Pioli’s men are coming to this match with a two-game losing run, after they were defeated 1-3 to Sassuolo at home on Sunday.

On the other hand, Genoa drew 0-0 with Udinese on Saturday. They currently are in the 18th place of the standings with 10 points so far. The team is in need of a victory if they want to get out of relegation places.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Time: 2.45 PM (ET).

Location: Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Genoa vs AC Milan: Storylines

Genoa and AC Milan have faced each other on 108 occasions in all competitions. Milan have the advantage with 51 triumphs in the series, while Genoa have 21 victories. They have drawn 34 matches. Their last encounter took place in April, for Serie A 2020/21, with Milan winning 2-1.

How to watch or live stream Genoa vs AC Milan in the US

The match between Genoa and AC Milan for Matchday 15 of 2021/22 Serie A to be played on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 will be broadcasted in Canada by FuboTV and in the US by Paramount+.

Genoa vs AC Milan: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, AC Milan are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -155, while Genoa have odds of +430. A tie would end up in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Genoa +430 Tie +300 AC Milan -155

*Odds by FanDuel