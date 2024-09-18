Trending topics:
Soccer

Georgina Rodriguez shares thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Man United, praises Real Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez opens up about Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United and Real Madrid, while also sharing her experience in Saudi Arabia.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesGeorgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

By Natalia Lobo

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and mother of their children, has a lot to say about his career and life. In the third season of her Netflix’s reality TV series ‘I Am Georgina,’ the model and social media influencer got candid about her thoughts on her time in Manchester and Madrid, as well as her new life in Saudi Arabia after the Portuguese star signed with Al Nassr.

“When Cris told me he was going to play for Al-Nassr, I was so relieved because I was ready to leave Manchester,” she says in the opening of the series. Ronaldo left United after a fallout with coach Erik Ten Hag, while also accusing the club for “lack of empathy” after the loss of their son, Angel, during childbirth. “I was very happy to come to Saudi Arabia,” she said, revealing she knew that they were headed to something “better.”

However, Georgina not only had bad memories from previous clubs, as she had only good things to say about Real Madrid. In the second episode of the series, she visits Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with her kids Cristiano Junior and Mateo because she “wanted to relieve all the beautiful memories.”

Advertisement

“I remember the last time I stepped into the Bernabeu. It was an emotional day because I knew it was the last time Cristiano would be on that pitch. And he was sad but also super happy because that year, they’d won LaLiga and the Champions League,” she revealed on Ronaldo’s last day.

georgina rodriguez and the kids

Georgina Rodriguez and the kids at Al Awwal Park (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Advertisement

He was always the most cheered. I was like, ‘Wow, look at how much people admire you and how much they cheer.’ But I knew that wherever we went, he would always be the most cheered player,” she said.

Georgina says Cristiano when she thinks Ronaldo will retire

In that same episode, Georgina also revealed that Ronaldo is still motivated to keep playing soccer for a while. “He’s so hardworking. I tell him that he has everything and that we can go enjoy life. He says, “You guys are my everything and football is my passion,’” she said.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s hilarious reaction to his kids saying Georgina Rodriguez is more famous than him

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hilarious reaction to his kids saying Georgina Rodriguez is more famous than him

“It’s incredible how he is still as motivated about football as the day I met him. Actually, when people ask, ‘When do you think he’ll retire?’ Honestly, it might be at 50,” Georgina revealed. Ronaldo recently said he was still motivated to keep breaking records.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Lakers icon Shaq delivers strong message of support for LeBron James, Bronny
NBA

NBA News: Lakers icon Shaq delivers strong message of support for LeBron James, Bronny

Where to watch Chivas vs Club Leon live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Club Leon live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

NFL News: Panthers HC Dave Canales makes something clear on Bryce Young's future
NFL

NFL News: Panthers HC Dave Canales makes something clear on Bryce Young's future

NFL News: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints has been magnified by national media
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys loss against Saints has been magnified by national media

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo