Georgina Rodriguez shares thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Man United, praises Real Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez opens up about Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United and Real Madrid, while also sharing her experience in Saudi Arabia.

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and mother of their children, has a lot to say about his career and life. In the third season of her Netflix’s reality TV series ‘I Am Georgina,’ the model and social media influencer got candid about her thoughts on her time in Manchester and Madrid, as well as her new life in Saudi Arabia after the Portuguese star signed with Al Nassr.

“When Cris told me he was going to play for Al-Nassr, I was so relieved because I was ready to leave Manchester,” she says in the opening of the series. Ronaldo left United after a fallout with coach Erik Ten Hag, while also accusing the club for “lack of empathy” after the loss of their son, Angel, during childbirth. “I was very happy to come to Saudi Arabia,” she said, revealing she knew that they were headed to something “better.”

However, Georgina not only had bad memories from previous clubs, as she had only good things to say about Real Madrid. In the second episode of the series, she visits Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with her kids Cristiano Junior and Mateo because she “wanted to relieve all the beautiful memories.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I remember the last time I stepped into the Bernabeu. It was an emotional day because I knew it was the last time Cristiano would be on that pitch. And he was sad but also super happy because that year, they’d won LaLiga and the Champions League,” she revealed on Ronaldo’s last day.

Georgina Rodriguez and the kids at Al Awwal Park (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“He was always the most cheered. I was like, ‘Wow, look at how much people admire you and how much they cheer.’ But I knew that wherever we went, he would always be the most cheered player,” she said.

Advertisement

Georgina says Cristiano when she thinks Ronaldo will retire

In that same episode, Georgina also revealed that Ronaldo is still motivated to keep playing soccer for a while. “He’s so hardworking. I tell him that he has everything and that we can go enjoy life. He says, “You guys are my everything and football is my passion,’” she said.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s hilarious reaction to his kids saying Georgina Rodriguez is more famous than him

“It’s incredible how he is still as motivated about football as the day I met him. Actually, when people ask, ‘When do you think he’ll retire?’ Honestly, it might be at 50,” Georgina revealed. Ronaldo recently said he was still motivated to keep breaking records.