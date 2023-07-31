In only a few days as Inter Miami player, Lionel Messi is already making a revolution in Major League Soccer. The Argentine superstar got off to a fantastic start in the Leagues Cup, but he’s also enjoying life off the field.

At 36, this is what Leo was looking for after two difficult years in Paris. Now, Messi fins himself in a place where he’s beloved, with teammates who look up to him and fans who fill in seats to watch him play.

It is a new experience in his life, different from any other league he has played in. However, it looks like this idea had been in his mind for a while, or at least that’s what Gerard Pique suggests.

Pique reveals Messi thought for a long time about MLS move

“Years ago in the dressing room, he already mentioned the fact that when he stopped competing in Europe his idea was to go to the United States,” Pique told Argentine outlet Ole.

“Even more to a market like Miami where I think he’s very comfortable. In two games he already showed it will be a league he’s going to enjoy a lot. Busi (Busquets) has also gone there, Jordi Alba… they’re going to have a good time.”

Messi finally got what he wanted, which is to try a new experience in a league that hopes to build on his figure to continue growing. With the 7x Ballon d’Or winner on board, MLS is getting unprecedented levels of attention.