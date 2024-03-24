Gerardo Martino and Inter Miami are favorites to win the title in the MLS. However, a 4-0 loss on the road against the New York Red Bulls without Lionel Messi has raised a lot of questions about the future.

Before the arrival of the Argentine legend, The Herons were one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. Messi changed everything immediately with the first trophy in franchise history at the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The 2024 season had an amazing start as first place in the standings and a solid performance to eliminate Nashville SC from the Concacaf Champions Cup in the Round of 16.

The big problem was that, in the second leg of that series, Messi suffered a muscle injury and he couldn’t return. Although Inter Miami got a win against DC United, the trip to New York was just terrible.

Gerardo Martino took a shot at Inter Miami’s players

After that humiliating loss against New York Red Bulls, coach Gerardo Martino couldn’t hide his frustration and sent a clear message to all his players. With this level, there’s no chance to win any trophy.

“We played an unexpected game for us. Disappointing. Obviously, it makes us wonder how far our ambitions can take us, especially if we’re capable of having so many variables from one weekend to another.”

Tata Martino took the criticism of his players to another level by mentioning that the most concerning thing of all is the lack of attitude in a team full of stars like Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets or Jordi Alba.

“The reality is that I can’t come here and just throw roses. When a team enters a match and doesn’t have the desire to win, lacks spirit and doesn’t compete… undoubtedly, on the other side, just by wanting to win the game, they will beat you. The absence of the best player in the world is important for everyone, but last week against DC United he didn’t play either.”

When will Lionel Messi return with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi could miss the MLS match between Inter Miami and New York City FC on March 30th in order to be ready for the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals against Monterrey.

The first leg of that series is on April 3rd at Chase Stadium and the second leg will be played on April 10th at BBVA Stadium in Mexico.