Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for Real Madrid vs Getafe on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 26?

Real Madrid host Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday for Matchday 26 of the 2025-26 LaLiga season. Los Blancos are under pressure to secure a win against the Azulones to close the gap on FC Barcelona, who lead the table by four points. However, a major question arises: Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing?

The Merengues will be without their top scorer, Mbappe, who misses his second consecutive match following his absence in the Champions League playoff return against Benfica. The No. 10 has been sidelined with a sprain in the lateral collateral ligament of his left knee, an issue he has carried since December.

Real Madrid confirmed the injury in an official statement: “After the tests carried out on our player Kylian Mbappe by French medical specialists, under the supervision of the Real Madrid Medical Services, the diagnosis of sprained left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment that is being followed are confirmed. Pending evolution.”

Mbappe will also miss the LaLiga match on Friday at Balaidos against Celta. His presence in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City is highly unlikely, though he is expected to be available six days later for the return in England.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Madrid’s attack without Mbappe

The French forward has scored 23 goals in 23 LaLiga matches, representing nearly 50% of Real Madrid’s total tally through two-thirds of the season, making him the key figure in Arbeloa’s system.

Without Mbappe, the team’s attack against Getafe will be led by Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has elevated his performance in 2026, scoring in five consecutive matches. Gonzalo Garcia continues as the center forward, while Rodrygo Goes waits on the bench as an option, having missed the last three league matches.

Real Madrid’s absences against Getafe

Mbappe is not the only first-team player unavailable for Arbeloa. Raul Asencio is out with a neck injury sustained in a collision with Eduardo Camavinga against Benfica, along with lingering oral discomfort. Additional absences include Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao, and Dani Ceballos.