Where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will face off against Getafe in a Matchday 26 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The La Liga title race just got tighter after Barcelona rolled to a 4-1 win over Villarreal to reach 64 points and open a four-point lead, putting pressure squarely on Real Madrid to respond in this Matchday 26.

Powered by Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos need three points to cut the gap to one and stay within striking distance, but Getafe—stuck in mid-table and mindful of the relegation line—will be fighting just as hard, giving this matchup major stakes at both ends of the standings.

When will the Real Madrid vs Getafe match be played?

Real Madrid play against Getafe on Monday, March 2, for the Matchday 26 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Zaid Romero of Getafe – Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Getafe in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.