Barcelona vs Getafe: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on October 10, 2026

Barcelona host Getafe at Spotify Camp Nou in Matchday 8 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season, with the defending champions looking to protect their perfect start after the international break. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Getafe Tournament LaLiga Date Saturday, October 10, 2026 Time 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+

How to watch Barcelona vs Getafe in the USA

Barcelona vs Getafe will be available to watch in the United States through ESPN Deportes. For streaming viewers, Fubo, the ESPN App and ESPN+ are the main options for watching LaLiga matches online in the USA.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Getafe for free?

Fubo‘s official listing for the match shows the game on ESPN Deportes and currently offers a 5-day free trial, allowing eligible new subscribers to watch the LaLiga matchup without paying during the trial period.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona return to LaLiga action as the league leaders with a perfect 21 points from seven matches, having won every game so far. Hansi Flick‘s team has also been the competition’s most productive attack, scoring 31 goals and conceding only seven. A victory over Getafe would allow Barça to keep their perfect league record intact and strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Players of Barcelona before the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Getafe arrive in 11th place with eight points, after two wins, two draws and three defeats. Jose Bordalas‘ team will be looking to build on its 1-0 victory over Malaga in its last league game, but the challenge is significant: Getafe are still searching for their first away goal in LaLiga this season.

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Their defensive organization will be crucial against a Barcelona side averaging more than four goals per league game. The timing of the match also matters for Barcelona.

Saturday’s game comes after a lengthy international break and begins a very demanding October schedule, with Champions League meetings against Galatasaray and PSG on the horizon before the Clasico against Real Madrid later in the month. The club itself has described the upcoming period as a particularly busy stretch.

What time is the Barcelona vs Getafe match?

The Barcelona vs Getafe match kicks off on Saturday, October 10, at 12:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona, with the local kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM CEST.

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