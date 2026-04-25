Where to watch Getafe vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Getafe and Barcelona face each other in a Matchday 32 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Getafe vs Barcelona live in the USA on Fubo]

With the La Liga title race tightening, Barcelona remain in control of their own fate and knows every win is crucial down the stretch. The Blaugrana are coming off a strong result against Celta Vigo, though they’ll be monitoring Lamine Yamal after his recent injury.

Up next for the Catalan giant will be the hard Getafe, a side pushing for qualifying to a European competition, making this a high-stakes showdown with major implications at both ends of the table.

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When will the Getafe vs Barcelona match be played?

Getafe receive Barcelona on Saturday, April 25, for the Matchday 32 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 PM (ET).

Martin Satriano of Getafe – Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Getafe vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Getafe vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Getafe and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.