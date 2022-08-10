Ghana and the USWNT will clash at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Llano on Matchday 1 of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this U20 women’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States
This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as the United States women's national soccer U20 team are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won once. Ghana have not managed to come out victorious, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.
Their most recent duel took place on November 21, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 edition.
Ghana vs USWNT: Kick-off Time
Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST)
Botswana: 7:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 8:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 AM
Ireland: 6:00 AM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Russia: 8:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Sudan: 7:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
US: 1:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 7:00 PM
Ghana vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Portugal: RTP Play
Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football
Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now