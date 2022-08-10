Ghana and USWNT will face each other today at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto on Matchday 1 of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Ghana and the USWNT will clash at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Llano on Matchday 1 of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Group Stage on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this U20 women’s soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States

This will be their fourth overall meeting. No surprises here as the United States women's national soccer U20 team are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won once. Ghana have not managed to come out victorious, with the remaining two matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on November 21, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 edition.

Ghana vs USWNT: Kick-off Time

Australia: 3:00 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 7:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 8:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 AM

Ireland: 6:00 AM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 AM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Russia: 8:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Sudan: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

US: 1:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 7:00 PM

Ghana vs USWNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Botswana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Ethiopia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: RTP Play

Rwanda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football

Sudan: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now