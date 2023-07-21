Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend Alessia Elefante were robbed and physically attacked by a gang of robbers in their Paris flat according to reports out of France. The PSG and Italy netminder along with his girlfriend were both tied up while the assailants made off with over €500,000 in stolen items.

According to the BBC, the robbers left with jewelry, watches, and luxury leather goods. Donnarumma had some injuries while Elefante was not harmed, the incident took place in the eighth district in the center of Paris.

“An investigation has been opened on charges of armed robbery in an organized gang and aggravated violence following the events that took place overnight at Mr. Donnarumma’s place,” a spokesperson for the Paris prosecutor’s office told the BBC.

Gianluigi Donnarumma issues statement after robbery

Gianluigi Donnarumma released a statement via his agent stating that both the goalkeeper and model “are in shock at what happened but doing well under the terrible circumstances. Both are assisting the police with their enquiries”.

Donnarumma is another in a long list of high-profile soccer stars to be robbed while either in their homes or away from the house playing matches, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and Eric Choupo-Moting were all victims of robbery.