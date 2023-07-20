The Sun uploaded the exact amount of screen time that the famed journalist Fabrizio Romano spends on his phone trying to break the latest transfer rumors. Romano, who is only 30 years of age, has become one of the most trusted journalists in the world.

Always in the know, Romano’s rumors are usually airtight, the Italian broke many USMNT rumors that have virtually been money on the spot, like Pulisic’s transfer to AC Milan.

To the shock of many of his followers on social media, Romano shared the screen time on his phone which comes in at a whopping 17 hours!

Fabrizio Romano top transfer journalist in soccer

The Italian uploaded the image when responding to a follower who uploaded the amount of time his grandfather spent on his phone. Fans were shocked to see that Romano spent as much as 17 hours.

Users began to write, “do you ever sleep”, or “you have an addiction”, another replied: “Bro tweets in his sleep.” Romano’s reputation in the industry has skyrocketed over the last four years as he appears in as many as 15 shows per week.