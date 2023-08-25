Benfica will visit Gil Vicente this Saturday, August 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This season holds considerable promise for Benfica, particularly following their triumph in the Portuguese Super Cup against Porto. However, their initial performance in the Primeira Liga has not been as auspicious, with one victory and one loss. Their campaign commenced with a 3-2 defeat against Boavista, followed by a 2-0 victory over Estrela Amadora.
Eager to sustain their winning momentum, they are now set to face Gil Vicente, who also began the tournament impressively with a 5-0 victory against Portimonense. Nonetheless, they encountered a setback in the subsequent Matchday as they were defeated by Guimarães. As such, they are determined to stage a recovery and resume their winning ways.
Gil Vicente vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 7:30 AM (August 27)
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (August 27)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Gil Vicente vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Sport club 3 Croatia
France: RTPi
Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, RTPi, sportdigital
Greece: Space Sport 9 HD
International: Bet365
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Africa, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: DAZN, Blue Sport 13 Live, Blue Sport, sportdigital, Blue Sport D 1 , RTPi, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), RTPi