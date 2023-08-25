Gil Vicente vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Primeira Liga in your country

Benfica will visit Gil Vicente this Saturday, August 26 for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Gil Vicente vs Benfica online FREE in the US on Fubo]

This season holds considerable promise for Benfica, particularly following their triumph in the Portuguese Super Cup against Porto. However, their initial performance in the Primeira Liga has not been as auspicious, with one victory and one loss. Their campaign commenced with a 3-2 defeat against Boavista, followed by a 2-0 victory over Estrela Amadora.

Eager to sustain their winning momentum, they are now set to face Gil Vicente, who also began the tournament impressively with a 5-0 victory against Portimonense. Nonetheless, they encountered a setback in the subsequent Matchday as they were defeated by Guimarães. As such, they are determined to stage a recovery and resume their winning ways.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 7:30 AM (August 27)

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 3:30 AM (August 27)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Gil Vicente vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Sport club 3 Croatia

France: RTPi

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, RTPi, sportdigital

Greece: Space Sport 9 HD

International: Bet365

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Africa, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: SportKlub 3 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: DAZN, Blue Sport 13 Live, Blue Sport, sportdigital, Blue Sport D 1 , RTPi, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), RTPi