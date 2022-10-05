Gimnasia La Plata will host Boca Juniors at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata for Matchday 23 of the 2022 Argentine League. Find out here how to watch this game in your country.

Boca Juniors will visit Gimnasia La Plata at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium in La Plata for Matchday 23 of the 2022 Argentine League. The Xeneizes want to keep heading the way towards a new domestic league championship with a win on the road. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it or live stream this game in your country. If you are in the US, be sure to tune in to Paramount+ (Free Trial) to live stream this Argentine game.

Despite Boca Juniors stopped their five-game winning streak, the Xeneizes managed to climb up to the top of the 2022 Argetine League standings. In fact, if Boca Juniors manage to pick up the win on this match, there will be a one-point advantage for the Buenos Aires team. Also, the team managed by legend Hugo Ibarra has a six-game unbeaten streak going on as the away team.

On the other side, the hosts Gimnasia La Plata need a win to keep pushing the top 3 teams at the 2022 Argetine League standings. In fact, Gimnasia surprised everyone as they are currently 5th place, despite El Lobo have picked up only a single win in their last five matchups. Also, Gimnasia are one place above River Plate, which makes it even crazier to think how its possible due to the bad recent results.

Gimnasia LP vs Boca Juniors: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM

Gimnasia LP vs Boca Juniors: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ViX, TNT Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: ViX, Star+, ESPN 4 Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: ViX, Star+, ESPN

International: Onefootball, AFA Play, Fanatiz International

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ViX, Fanatiz Mexico

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

United States: Paramount+ (Free Trial), TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+