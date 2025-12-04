NY Yankees reportedly face strong competition from two top teams in effort to retain Cody Bellinger

The New York Yankees enter the offseason with a clear priority: keeping Cody Bellinger after his strong 2025 campaign in the Bronx. The veteran outfielder delivered exactly what the club needed following Juan Soto’s departure, playing a pivotal role on both sides of the ball.

Across 152 games, Bellinger posted a .272/.334/.480 line with an .813 OPS, adding 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, 13 steals, and 89 runs scored. His versatility proved crucial as he logged innings at all three outfield spots, first base, and designated hitter, helping stabilize the roster through injuries and inconsistency.

According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, New York is not alone in its pursuit of Bellinger. Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are rumored to have interest in the two-time All-Star. For the Yankees, that means navigating a competitive market for a player whose track record has shown both peak production and volatility.

Bowden noted Bellinger’s career highs and lows, writing that “Bellinger, 30, has had an up-and-down career… He had a strong first season in the Bronx in 2025 and the Yankees would love to retain him.” Bowden added that the Yankees still hold the strongest position—unless they pivot toward top free agent Kyle Tucker, who is represented by Casey Close.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Cody Bellinger #35 after hitting a home run. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

He added, “If Bellinger doesn’t return to the Yankees, there have been rumors that he’d be open to returning to the Dodgers — where he began his career — as well as rumblings that the Mets could pivot to him if they can’t bring Alonso back.”

Yankees may need to move quickly

The Mets already edged out the Yankees for a major outfielder last offseason, and the Dodgers have the resources and championship pedigree to be a significant threat. With multiple contenders involved, the Yankees may need to move aggressively if they want Bellinger back in pinstripes.

While New York’s roster would benefit greatly from his return, this pursuit may ultimately come down to how far the team is willing to go—financially and strategically—to hold off two motivated rivals.