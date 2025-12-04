Capitals coach Spencer Carbery sends message to Alex Ovechkin following 2-goal night, 911th NHL goal

Alex Ovechkin scored twice and Ryan Leonard had a four-point night as the Washington Capitals dominated the San Jose Sharks, 7-1, on Wednesday at SAP Center. The win marked Washington’s sixth straight victory and extended their hot streak in the Eastern Conference.

Brandon Duhaime added a goal and an assist, Dylan Strome also scored, and Matt Roy contributed three assists. Charlie Lindgren stopped 23 shots for the Capitals, while Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic.

“He did a great job of helping us build that lead,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said of Ovechkin, according to NHL.com. “He’s finding himself in and around the net. There’s another example of how good his hands are in tight.”

Ovechkin’s milestones

Ovechkin’s two goals brought his career total to 911, passing Ray Bourque for the sixth-most games with one franchise. He also extended his points streak to six games, tallying four goals and five assists during that stretch.

Rookie Ryan Leonard scored twice and added two assists, becoming the first Capitals rookie with a four-point game since Nicklas Backstrom in March 2008. Leonard’s second goal early in the third period capped a dominating performance from Washington.

Capital’s performance

Washington jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period with goals from Ovechkin, Sonny Milano, and Leonard, then added a short-handed strike from Duhaime. Ovechkin’s power-play goal in the second, along with Strome’s deflection, made it 6-0. Leonard scored again in the third, and Dmitry Orlov’s slap shot off Pavol Regenda’s skate finalized the 7-1 win.

Despite late scratches to John Carlson (upper-body) and Justin Sourdif (lower-body), Carbery expects both players to return soon. The Capitals now look to maintain momentum with Ovechkin and Leonard leading the charge.