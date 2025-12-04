Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today for Lions vs Cowboys on TNF in 2025 NFL Week 14?

The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys remain contenders in the race to secure a coveted NFL playoff spot. Today’s matchup is pivotal, as a victory for either team could significantly improve their prospects for advancing to the next phase. Anticipation is high, especially with the potential appearance of Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose performance has been a key component of Detroit’s offense this season.

However, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s participation in today’s game is uncertain. According to the latest injury report, he is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury and sat out the practices leading up to this crucial Week 14 encounter against the Cowboys.

St. Brown has stood out as a mainstay in the Lions’ offensive unit throughout the season. His impressive stats include 9 touchdowns, 45 first downs, and 884 rushing yards, underlining his significance to the team as they push for playoff qualification.

The Lions are gearing up for a vital clash against the Cowboys, striving to improve their position in the NFC standings. Currently, they trail the San Francisco 49ers by just one spot; with the 49ers at 9-4 and the Lions at 7-5, the Lions have a 42% probability of making the playoffs, making today’s game even more critical.

Lions’ full injury report

In addition to St. Brown’s uncertain status, the Lions have four players confirmed out, with several others listed as questionable for the game against the Cowboys at Ford Field.

Here is the full injury report:

Kerby Joseph, S – Out

Kalif Raymond, WR – Out

Brock Wright, TE – Out

Shane Zylstra, TE – Out

Kayode Awosika, G – Questionable

Brian Branch, DB – Questionable

Taylor Decker, T – Questionable

Graham Glasgow, OL – Questionable

Penei Sewell, T – Questionable

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR – Questionable

Sione Vaki, RB – Questionable

Cowboys’ roster updates

While the Lions are contending with multiple lineup absences, the Dallas Cowboys also face challenges, with two players confirmed out for today’s clash at Ford Field.

Tyler Guyton, OT, and Trevor Diggs, CB, are ruled out according to the Cowboys’ latest injury report. Additionally, the statuses of Jadeveon Clowney, OLB, and Malik Hooker, FS, remain questionable, although the fan base holds hope to see them take the field.