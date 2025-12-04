Lionel Messi names the candidates to challenge Argentina’s title defense at 2026 World Cup

We are getting closer to the start of the biggest event in world sports: the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The official countdown begins on Friday, when the group-stage draw is held in Washington. Argentina enter the tournament with massive expectations, and Lionel Messi already has a clear sense of who the contenders could be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 38-year-old from Rosario, captain of the reigning world champions from Qatar 2022, continues to believe in the possibility of repeating that historic achievement — while acknowledging that the level of competition will be extremely high. He shared those thoughts in an interview with ESPN.

“It’s a group that will try again, that will give everything and fight,” Messi said. “Then, small details can eliminate you. A World Cup is very difficult. Any national team can complicate things and knock you out. The ball can hit the post and go out, or in. You might lose on penalties. We were very lucky in the last World Cup — even though we were superior against the Netherlands and France — those games still went to penalties, and we had the beast, Dibu (Emiliano Martinez), who helped us win. But next time we might not win. Winning a World Cup is extremely hard.”

Advertisement

Messi also made it clear that several strong national teams could stand in Argentina’s way. “There are very good national teams like Spain, France, England, Brazil, Germany — national teams that want to become champions. I hope I can be there, I would love to be there. If not, I will be watching it live, but it will be special.”

Advertisement

Lionel Messi of Argentina

Advertisement

How Messi describes what it feels like to play a World Cup

Playing in a World Cup is the dream of any player — the highest stage, the pinnacle of soccer. Messi is heading toward his sixth World Cup, carrying the experience of a lost final, a championship, nerves, big matches, different cities, countries and atmospheres. Few know what a World Cup feels like better than he does, and he believes it is a completely unique experience.

see also Which teams could Messi, Argentina face at the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage?

“It is something you live differently, as a spectator, a player or a fan. Now, I am sure the group will fight,” he said. Messi also explained that Argentina approach this edition with a different mindset than they had before Qatar: “Winning removed a weight from us. Playing without that burden is a relief, but it doesn’t give you anything either, because every rival wants to beat the world champions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Messi play in the World Cup?

Messi also spoke about his preparation for the 2026 World Cup on U.S. soil, where he currently plays his club soccer. He maintained a cautious approach: “I’m going to go day by day, being sincere and trying to be realistic and feel good. This year I felt very good.”

However, he recognized the importance of the MLS calendar and its differences compared to Europe: “Having a preseason in the middle changes everything for me. It’s like starting from zero. Personally, I think it will help me a lot.”

Advertisement

Messi still has one more match ahead with Inter Miami to close the year — the MLS Cup final against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. There, he will face a familiar rival from past World Cups: Thomas Muller, who once denied him the sport’s biggest title. This time, Messi will seek revenge.