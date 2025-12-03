Andy Reid has confirmed that Josh Simmons is going to injured reserve, which means the left tackle will officially be out for at least a month with the Kansas City Chiefs. A huge blow for an already depleted offensive line.

“Josh Simmons ended up having surgery on that wrist for a fracture and a dislocation. He’ll go on to IR and then we’ll just see about the recovery on that, where it goes from there.”

The big question is whether Simmons could return to help the Chiefs in a Super Bowl run if they manage to make the playoffs. In an important detail, Reid did not rule out that possibility. “We’ll see how that goes. They’ve got to wait just a little bit on that and see how that goes with his recovery, but, there’s always that chance.”

Who is injured with Kansas City Chiefs?

Josh Simmons is injured with the Kansas City Chiefs, but he’s not the only name on the offensive line. Trey Smith (ankle) and Jawaan Taylor (triceps) did not practice, which means they could be out for the game against the Texans.

Who will replace Josh Simmons?

Andy Reid hinted that Wanya Morris would replace Josh Simmons at the left tackle position, depending on the health status of the rest of the players involved on the offensive line. What is already a fact is that Esa Pole has taken Simmons’ spot on the roster.

Reid explained how the news affected Josh Simmons in what has been a very difficult season for him both on and off the field. “The kid loves to play football. He’s depressed about that part. That’s probably the wrong word to say, but, he’s down about that part. But, he’s upbeat. The surgery went well, which was a real positive. So, he feels good about that. Then, it’s just a matter of coming back. He’s a worker. Whatever he can do to rehab it, he is going to do it. That’s just how he rolls.”