NHL News: Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews breaks silence on slow start after injury return ahead of Hurricanes clash

The Toronto Maple Leafs enter Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes on the heels of a strong 4–1 win over the defending champion Florida Panthers. While the team appears to be building momentum, Auston Matthews continues navigating the early stages of his return from a recent injury.

The Toronto captain has played only four games since coming back and is still working to regain rhythm and full game speed. Speaking with The Athletic, he noted that while his start has been slower than expected, he sees gradual progress in multiple aspects of his game.

Matthews acknowledged that his performance has yet to reach the standard he expects, but he emphasized that his focus remains on helping the team win as he works toward full form.

Matthews evaluates his return

Matthews said he is encouraged by how his overall play is trending, even if he feels more is required. “I think I’m getting there,” he noted. “I’d certainly like to do more and certainly would like to get to another level. But I think it’s turning in the right direction.”

Auston Matthews #34 of the Maple Leafs celebrates a goal with teammates. Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

He reiterated that personal production matters, but only within the context of team success. “In the end, I want to produce, I want to score and do all those things,” he said. “But that doesn’t matter if we’re not winning.”

Shot strength improving after injury

Matthews revealed that his shot is steadily regaining power after the injury, describing the early days of his return as challenging. “Certainly, the first couple of sessions back on the ice, it didn’t feel amazing,” he explained. “Now it definitely feels good… Just gotta work on my accuracy a little bit.”

What’s next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will look for continued progress from their captain as they take on Carolina at 7 p.m. ET. With his confidence and timing improving, Matthews hopes his offensive surge is close.

