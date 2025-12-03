Trending topics:
brasileirao

Neymar steps up with heroic hat-trick, gives Santos crucial win in battle to avoid relegation

Neymar scored a hat-trick to pilot Santos to a critically important victory over Juventude in their fight to remain in the top division.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Neymar reacts after a Santos' win.
© Getty ImagesNeymar reacts after a Santos' win.

Neymar became the hero tonight, leading Santos with a hat-trick to a crucial road victory against Juventude to stay alive in the fight to avoid relegation to the second division of Brazilian soccer.

Advertisement

With this important triumph, Santos climbed to 14th place in the standings with 44 points, pulling clear of the relegation zone. In the final matchday, they will face Cruzeiro, where they will have a strong chance to remain in the top flight regardless of the result.

The Brazilian forward is currently enjoying a strong spell of form, having scored five goals and delivered one assist in the last four matches, piloting Santos to three victories and one draw.

Advertisement

*Developing story

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
What happens if Neymar’s Santos win, tie or lose vs Juventude today on 2025 Brasileirao Matchday 37?
Soccer

What happens if Neymar’s Santos win, tie or lose vs Juventude today on 2025 Brasileirao Matchday 37?

Where to watch Juventude vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Juventude vs Santos live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Where to watch Santos vs Sport Recife live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Santos vs Sport Recife live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Aaron Rodgers confirms key update on his left wrist injury
NFL

Aaron Rodgers confirms key update on his left wrist injury

Better Collective Logo