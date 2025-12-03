Neymar steps up with heroic hat-trick, gives Santos crucial win in battle to avoid relegation

Neymar became the hero tonight, leading Santos with a hat-trick to a crucial road victory against Juventude to stay alive in the fight to avoid relegation to the second division of Brazilian soccer.

With this important triumph, Santos climbed to 14th place in the standings with 44 points, pulling clear of the relegation zone. In the final matchday, they will face Cruzeiro, where they will have a strong chance to remain in the top flight regardless of the result.

The Brazilian forward is currently enjoying a strong spell of form, having scored five goals and delivered one assist in the last four matches, piloting Santos to three victories and one draw.

*Developing story