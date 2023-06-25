Canada, considered one of the top contenders to reach at least the final of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, will unfortunately be without the presence of Alphonso Davies, one of its key stars. Here, we will explain the reasons for his absence.

Soccer in Canada has grown a lot in recent years. They have ceased to be the team that many easily surpassed, against which they had “3 points guaranteed”, to become a competitive country and be among the best in their conferation, Concacaf.

Thanks to a squad with many players that participate in European leagues, the Canadians are expected to be candidates to reach the final. However, the absence of some important players could call into question that certainty. And among those absences, that of Alphonso Davies is the most notorious.

Alphonso Davies out of the Gold Cup

The main reason for Davies‘ unavailability is his injury. He sustained a leg injury while playing for his club team, Bayern Munich, which has ruled him out of participation in the Gold Cup. The Canadian star had been sidelined for nearly two months for this trouble in his leg before the Concacaf Nations League.

Davies‘ absence is a significant blow to the Canadian team, as he is widely recognized as one of their most talented and influential players. However, despite his absence, Canada will undoubtedly strive to perform well in the tournament, relying on the collective strength and skill of the remaining squad members.