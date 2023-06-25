One of the emblems of the Canadian team in recent years, Atiba Hutchinson, will not be part of the national squad for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Here, we will explain the reasons why the historic Canada captain will be left out of the continental tournament.

Hutchinson holds the record for the most international appearances for his country with 104 games. He made his debut for Canada at the age of 19 in a match against the United States in 2003. In other words, he has been capped for 20 years and has participated in various competitions.

He belongs to a generation of players who have contributed to the growth of Canadian soccer. Canada, historically considered a weak team, has transformed into a serious contender within their Confederation. That’s why his absence is particularly noteworthy.

The historic captain says goodbye to his national team

At the age of 40, after a remarkable 21-year career, including 20 years representing Canada internationally, the legendary captain Atiba Hutchinson bid farewell to soccer. He first said goodbye to his club team, Besiktas of Turkey, and then announced his retirement from international play after the Concacaf Nations League final.

“I believe now is the perfect moment for me to step away,” Hutchinson expressed. “I’ve experienced numerous highs and lows throughout my career, but the extraordinary moments have been truly incredible, and I feel immensely grateful and blessed to have had the opportunity to represent Canada on so many occasions.”