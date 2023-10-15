Greece and Netherlands will face each other this Monday, October 16 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is the pivotal match in Group B. With Ireland and Gibraltar already out of the running for qualification, and France virtually assured of a spot, the most compelling aspect of the group is determining the second team to advance. And it’s these two teams that are contending for that coveted position.
Greece, with 12 points out of 18, currently occupies the second spot. They won’t be in action on the upcoming Matchday, and in the following one, they’re scheduled to face France. Thus, this game becomes of utmost importance to them. The Netherlands are aware that they must secure a victory in this match, as any other result would make their qualification prospects considerably more challenging.
Greece vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (October 17)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 17)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 17)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 17)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 17)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Greece vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Greece: Nova Sports Start, Alpha TV
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: NPO 1
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com