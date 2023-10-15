Greece vs Netherlands: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Greece and Netherlands will face each other this Monday, October 16 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is the pivotal match in Group B. With Ireland and Gibraltar already out of the running for qualification, and France virtually assured of a spot, the most compelling aspect of the group is determining the second team to advance. And it’s these two teams that are contending for that coveted position.

Greece, with 12 points out of 18, currently occupies the second spot. They won’t be in action on the upcoming Matchday, and in the following one, they’re scheduled to face France. Thus, this game becomes of utmost importance to them. The Netherlands are aware that they must secure a victory in this match, as any other result would make their qualification prospects considerably more challenging.

Greece vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (October 17)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 17)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 17)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 17)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 17)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Greece vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports Start, Alpha TV

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: NPO 1

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com