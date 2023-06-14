Gregg Berhalter to Club America? Report indicates it’s up to the former USMNT coach now

Gregg Berhalter could be going to coach Club America, in a shock news story that began to circulate on Tuesday, the former USMNT coach is now, according to TUDN, the number one candidate to take over the historic Mexican side.

Berhalter is coming off a successful spell as USMNT coach, which saw him win two continental titles and reach the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup with one of the tournament’s youngest squads.

Then ReynaGate happened and Berhalter’s reign as manager was tarnished it would seem that the manager is ready to move on. Gregg Berhalter also has interest from Netherlands club Sparta Rotterdam.

Update on Gregg Berhalter’s situation with Club America

According to Record and TUDN the ball is now in Gregg Berhalter’s court as it is up to the American manager to decide what to do. The board at Club America have made him the number one option after various managers declined to take the post.

Gregg Berhalter continues to also be a candidate to continue to lead the USMNT, but it looks like the former Columbus Crew manager wants to move on, his candidacy to coach Las Aguilas has been met with harsh criticism in Mexico. Gregg Berhalter has a modest club career as manager of Hammarby IF in Sweden and Columbus Crew but his time as USMNT coach saw an improvement in the program.