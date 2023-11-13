The summer transfer window is still a good nine months away, but already some teams are rubbing their hands and licking their chops on the prospect of signing some talented free agents at the end of the season. No name is bigger than Kylian Mbappe, who looks poised to make his long-awaited move to Real Madrid.

The Sun compiled a list of some of the top free agents that could be searching for a new club come the summer, and we have selected just some of those top names to consider.

Among the players available there are several World Cup experienced and national team players that teams will surely want to have on their radar for the dog days of summer.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe confirmed he wanted to leave PSG by the end of 2024, Liverpool and Real Madrid are said to be very interested in the Frenchman, but all signs point to him going to Real Madrid.

Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan goal machine has his contract running out at Gremio and is the number one target of Inter Miami. As of yesterday, Suarez who has returned to the Uruguayan national team and is in great form, could stay in Brazil a bit longer, but the MLS side will have to send a good offer to tempt him.

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata is hitting the ground running at Atletico Madrid, on loan from Juventus, at 31, the Spanish international has had interest from Saudi Arabia and there is rumored MLS interest as well.

Toni Kroos

One of the best players for Real Madrid in the last decade at 33, Kroos would be an interesting pick up for many teams across the world. Not a fan of the Saudi Pro League, Kroos could move to MLS or return to the Bundesliga.

Other 2024 Free Agents

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Presnel Kimpembe

Mario Hermoso

Adrien Rabiot

Jorginho

Mehdi Taremi