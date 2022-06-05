Guatemala play against Belize today for a League B Group C game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Guatemala and Belize meet in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Guatemala in Ciudad de Guatemala today, June 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). Two teams eager to win their first game in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Guatemala were unlucky during their first game of the tournament, they lost to French Guiana, but they still have time to win the second game and come back for the second round of games with a better strategy.

Belize also lost their first game and it is very likely that they are close to losing this game as Guatemala is a much more experienced team with a better squad. But so far the team hasn't won a game for over a year.

Guatemala vs Belize: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores, Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala.

Guatemala vs Belize: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Guatemala vs Belize: Storylines

Guatemala lost against French Guiana in an unexpected way, they were favorites to win but things went wrong. The home team, French Guiana, scored two goals in the first half and that was what broke Guatemala's offensive attack, they had to defend their zone since French Guiana took the advantage.

Belize lost by a similar result 0-2 against Dominican Republic, they couldn't do anything after the second goal, Dominican Republic won both halves. Belize have not won a game since March 30, 2021 on that occasion they won a World Cup qualifiers game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Guatemala vs Belize in the U.S.

Guatemala vs Belize: Predictions And Odds

Guatemala are favorites again to win this game at home with 1.11 odds that will pay $111 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a stronger record and the visitors are on a bad streak. Belize are underdogs at 17.50 odds. The draw is offered at 7.75 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Nations League game is: Over 2.5.

