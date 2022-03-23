Guatemala will host Cuba for an international friendly. Here, check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Guatemala and Cuba will meet for an international friendly at Estadio Pensativo in Antigua Guatemala. Both teams want to get a good result after spending almost a year without playing. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

The home side, which was supposed to play three friendlies in January but never could, got a 1-1 draw in their last game, against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2021 Gold Cup, in which they lost in the group stage.

On the other hand, Cuba will also play their first match since the Gold Cup qualifiers, in which they lost to French Guiana (3-0). Their last encounter against Los Chapines took place for the World Cup Qualifiers, in which they lost 1-0.

Guatemala vs Cuba: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Estadio Pensativo, Antigua, Guatemala.

Guatemala vs Cuba: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Guatemala vs Cuba: Storylines

These soccer national teams have faced each other on 15 occasions, with Guatemala having the best record thanks to eight wins. Meanwhile, Cuba has won four matches and they have drawn three times so far.

How to watch or live stream Guatemala vs Cuba in the US

The match between the national teams of Guatemala and Cuba for an international friendly to be played on Thursday, March 28, 2022 won’t be broadcasted in the United States. However, it will be broadcasted for Guatemala on Chapin TV.

Guatemala vs Cuba: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US haven’t made their odds for this match yet. However, Guatemala is the favorite to win the match, as they have a better head-to-head.