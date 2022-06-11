Guatemala take on Dominican Republic at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic : Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League

Guatemala and Dominican Republic meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. Both teams are fighting for the second spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Guatemala tied a recent game against the Dominican Republic 1-1 in what was a tough game for the second spot of the standings. Before that tie they won a game against Belize at home 2-0.

Dominican Republic in the second spot temporarily even though they have the same record as Guatemala with one win and one draw, Dominican Republic has a better goal difference than Guatemala with +1.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic : Date

Guatemala and Dominican Republic play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday, June 13 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. This game will be intense as both teams want the second spot, the visitors don't want to lose that spot and the home team needs to win to take it.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic : Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Guatemala vs Dominican Republic at the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, Guatemala and Dominican Republic at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala on Monday, June 13, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+

