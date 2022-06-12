Guatemala and the Dominican Republic will face each other in what will be Matchday 4 of the Concacaf Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Guatemala and the Dominican Republic will play their fourth game (and the second between them) in this Concacaf Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. The game will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

It will be the second game for both in group D of League B. A match that could be decisive for the aspirations of both since the winners will be able to fight until the end for the leadership in the group with French Guiana, who are giving the great surprise in this Concacaf Nations League by being the leaders at the moment and getting promotion.

A draw could serve them both, but only in case of a defeat by French Guiana, since both would be left with 5 points and 2 behind the leaders, but that would depend on Belize, the weakest rival in the group, being able to win as visitors. to the Guyanese, something that of course would be a surprise result.

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic: Match Information

Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: National Stadium Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Despite being teams from the same Confederation, these rivals have only met once and it was in this Concacaf Nations League on June 11 of this year. The result was a 1-1 draw in Santo Domingo with goals from Nowend Lorenzo for the Dominicans and Oscar Santis for the Guatemalans.

This game will surely be much more interesting than the first, because if logic is given and French Guiana beat Belize, with a loss or a tie, both would have almost no chance of fighting for promotion. That is why it is necessary to get the victory if they want to have a last chance in the last 2 Matchday.

How to Watch or Stream Guatemala vs Dominican Republic in the US

This game between Guatemala and Dominican Republic to be played this Monday, June 13 at 8:00 PM (ET) at the National Stadium Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala for the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League, will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

Guatemala vs Dominican Republic: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Guatemala are the favorite with -239 odds, while Dominican Republic have +550. A tie would finish in a +320 payout.

Caliente Guatemala -239 Tie +320 Dominican Republic +550

*Odds via Caliente