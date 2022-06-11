Nicaragua take on Bahamas at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol (UNAN) in Managua for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League

Nicaragua and Bahamas meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol (UNAN) in Managua. The home team wants to win again against the same rival. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Nicaragua are in full control of League B’s Group B, they have won two games and drew one against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for a total of seven points. Nicaragua's most recent victory was against the Bahamas 2-0 on the road.

The Bahamas are in the third spot of the standings with a negative record of one win and two losses, they lost a recent game against Nicaragua where the team allowed a goal at the end of each half.

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: Date

Nicaragua and Bahamas play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday, June 13 at Estadio Nacional de Fútbol (UNAN) in Managua. The home team is the big favorite to win this game, but the visitors' defense can hold off the attack for most of the game.

Nicaragua vs Bahamas: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nicaragua vs Bahamas at the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League, Nicaragua and Bahamas at the Estadio Nacional de Fútbol (UNAN) in Managua on Monday, June 13, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+

