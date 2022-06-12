Martinique play against Panama today for a League A Group B game of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Martinique and Panama meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker in Fort-de-France today, June 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). If the home team doesn't win this game things could get much worse for them. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Martinique are pointless in the group standings, the team losing their two games in the Nations League after starting 2022 with a pair of international friendlies wins against Barbados and Guadeloupe. But their last two rivals were favorites, Panama and Costa Rica.

Panama are group leaders thanks to two wins and six points, but Costa Rica is close in second spot with three points. But Panama recently lost a friendly game against Uruguay 0-5 on the road that exposed the team's defensive holes.

Martinique vs Panama: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Municipal Pierre-Aliker, Fort-de-France, Martinique.

Live Stream: Paramount+

Martinique vs Panama: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Martinique vs Panama: Storylines

Martinique have allowed seven goals in two games, the team's defense is a disaster and the game against Costa Rica was evidence of Martinique's poor defensive work as they allowed five goals and one was an own goal. But in the other defeat, against Costa Rica, the team knew how to contain the rivals' attack and lost only by 2 goals.

Panama are in good form despite a recent loss against Uruguay in an international friendly game where they allowed two goals in the first half and three in the second half, that loss was the end of a two-game winning streak against Costa Rica and Martinique.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Martinique vs Panama in the U.S.

This 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League game for the League A Group B will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Martinique vs Panama: Predictions And Odds

Panama are favorites with 1.24 odds that will pay $124 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they can win this game easy but the home team will try to stop visitors with their best effort. Martinique are underdogs at 10.00 odds. The draw is offered at 5.25 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Nations League game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Martinique 10.00 Draw / Totals 5.25 / 2.25 Panama 1.24

* Odds via BetMGM.