Carmelo Anthony gets brutally honest on LeBron James’ controversial All-Star decision

One of the biggest talking points surrounding this year’s NBA All-Star Game was LeBron James‘ decision to sit out the matchup in San Francisco. Prior to the game, LeBron announced that he couldn’t play due to an injury, sparking a wave of reactions among fans and analysts alike. Former Lakers star Carmelo Anthony weighed in on the matter, delivering a candid message to his ex-teammate.

James said that he had experienced minor pain in one of his ankles leading up to the game, prompting him to withdraw from the lineup. His decision left an open spot, leading to criticism from those who felt it deprived other deserving players of an opportunity to shine on one of the league’s biggest stages.

A week after the All-Star Game, Anthony shared his thoughts on LeBron’s choice, emphasizing that while he understood James’ desire to prioritize his health, it was a missed chance for another NBA talent to take the spotlight.

“Yo, bro, the man’s been playing for 23 years. The man’s been in 20-something All-Star Games,” Anthony said during an appearance on The 7 PM Brooklyn Show. “The only issue is he should have just given the spot to somebody else. That’s the only thing.”

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Anthony’s response to criticism over LeBron

There has been speculation surrounding LeBron James’ decision to miss the All-Star Game, with some suggesting that he knew about his absence well in advance. Critics pointed to his appearance in street clothes rather than an All-Star uniform as evidence.

Anthony addressed the situation, making it clear he wasn’t concerned about the backlash. “I’m just saying it honestly, not arrogantly. I knew I wasn’t playing. I just got here, and I’m not about to change things in San Francisco the way people might want,” Anthony said.

As one of the most iconic players in NBA history, LeBron’s every move and comment are scrutinized by fans and the media alike. This level of attention has sometimes led to heavy criticism, prompting him to step back from social media for a period due to the constant chatter.

Another NBA star shared honest thoughts on LeBron’s decision

With LeBron missing the 2025 All-Star Game, former NBA player Chandler Parsons didn’t hold back his thoughts on the decision, even bringing up LeBron’s son, Bronny James, as part of his comments.

“The problem I have with LeBron James not wanting to play against the Rising Stars is that all these other NBA players have to play against his son… Would he have played if Bronny James was a Rising Star?” Parsons questioned during a media appearance after the All-Star Game.