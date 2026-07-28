El Salvador U20 vs United States U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 28, 2026

El Salvador U20 play against United States U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. The USA seeks qualification against El Salvador, who want to recover from their defeat in the first game. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 Tournament 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Sports 2 for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The United States U20 team enters this matchup with plenty of momentum after opening the tournament with a convincing 3-0 win over Haiti U20, a result that almost secured its spot in the quarterfinals.

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While the Americans can now focus on maintaining their winning form and secure its place in quarterfinals, El Salvador U20 heads into the contest under significant pressure following a disappointing 3-0 loss to Cuba U20 in its opener.

Another setback would leave the Salvadorans in a difficult position, making this a must-win opportunity as they look to spring an upset against the Americans.

El Salvador flag – Emerson Del Cid/Getty Images

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What time is the El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 28, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM