El Salvador U20 vs United States U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 28, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|El Salvador U20 vs United States U20
|Tournament
|2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship
|Date
|Tuesday, July 28, 2026
|Time
|10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|Fox Sports 2
|Live Stream
|Fubo, FOX One
How to watch El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 in the USA
Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Sports 2 for fans watching on traditional television.
For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.
Can I watch El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 for free?
USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.
Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
The United States U20 team enters this matchup with plenty of momentum after opening the tournament with a convincing 3-0 win over Haiti U20, a result that almost secured its spot in the quarterfinals.
While the Americans can now focus on maintaining their winning form and secure its place in quarterfinals, El Salvador U20 heads into the contest under significant pressure following a disappointing 3-0 loss to Cuba U20 in its opener.
Another setback would leave the Salvadorans in a difficult position, making this a must-win opportunity as they look to spring an upset against the Americans.
El Salvador flag – Emerson Del Cid/Getty Images
What time is the El Salvador U20 vs United States U20 match?
The match kicks off today, July 28, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:00 PM
Central Time: 9:00 PM
Mountain Time: 8:00 PM
Pacific Time: 7:00 PM