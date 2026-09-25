El Salvador vs Martinique: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Concacaf Nations League game on September 25, 2026

El Salvador and Martinique meet at Estadio Jorge “El Magico” Gonzalez for a Concacaf Nations League Group B matchup on September 25. With both sides beginning their League A campaigns, here is how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match El Salvador vs Martinique Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Friday, September 25, 2026 Time 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch El Salvador vs Martinique in the USA

El Salvador vs Martinique will be available in the United States on FOX Sports 2, with streaming available through Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Can I watch El Salvador vs Martinique for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo customers can potentially watch El Salvador vs Martinique through the 5-day free trial. The platform is currently advertising a free trial and specifically lists the match on FOX Sports 2 as available through its service.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

El Salvador and Martinique will open their 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League League A campaigns on September 25 at Estadio Jorge “El Magico” Gonzalez, with both teams placed in Group B alongside Honduras, Jamaica and Guatemala.

The group stage uses a Swiss-style format, with each team playing four matches — two at home and two away — and the top two finishers advancing to the quarterfinals.

Jorge Cruz #4 of El Salvador in 2026 (Source: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

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The stakes extend beyond the Nations League itself. The 2026/27 competition serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup, while the teams that finish fifth and sixth in League A will be relegated to League B.

For El Salvador and Martinique, therefore, earning points from the opening match could be important both for their position in Group B and their path toward the next continental tournament.

This is also the first of two meetings between El Salvador and Martinique during the group stage. After Friday’s game in San Salvador, they will meet again on October 5 at Stade Pierre Aliker in Fort-de-France. Between those fixtures, El Salvador will face Guatemala and Jamaica, while Martinique will play Suriname and Honduras.

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What time is the El Salvador vs Martinique match?

The El Salvador vs Martinique match kicks off on Friday, September 25, at 11:00 PM ET. Concacaf’s official schedule lists the start at 9:00 PM local time in San Salvador, with the match taking place at Estadio Jorge “El Magico” Gonzalez.