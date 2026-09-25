Jamaica vs Guatemala LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Matchday 1

Jamaica face Guatemala in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Jamaica face Guatemala in Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. The Reggae Boyz will have the support of their home crowd at the National Stadium in Kingston, while Guatemala will look to start the competition with a result that gives them momentum from the opening matchday.

[Watch Jamaica vs Guatemala live in the USA on Fubo]

Both sides will begin their journey in the Concacaf Nations League this Friday, September 25, in a match that will test their aspirations from the start. Jamaica and Guatemala will be looking to make a strong opening statement as they begin their campaign in Group B.

The match is part of a new edition of the Concacaf Nations League, which in this cycle will also serve as a path to qualification for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. Jamaica and Guatemala will begin their campaigns knowing the importance of starting the tournament on the right foot.