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Jamaica vs Guatemala LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League Matchday 1

Jamaica face Guatemala in the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Norman Campbell of Jamaica and Jose Morales of Guatemala.
© Agustin Cuevas /Kirk Irwin /Getty ImagesNorman Campbell of Jamaica and Jose Morales of Guatemala.

Jamaica face Guatemala in Matchday 1 of the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League. The Reggae Boyz will have the support of their home crowd at the National Stadium in Kingston, while Guatemala will look to start the competition with a result that gives them momentum from the opening matchday.

[Watch Jamaica vs Guatemala live in the USA on Fubo]

Both sides will begin their journey in the Concacaf Nations League this Friday, September 25, in a match that will test their aspirations from the start. Jamaica and Guatemala will be looking to make a strong opening statement as they begin their campaign in Group B.

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The match is part of a new edition of the Concacaf Nations League, which in this cycle will also serve as a path to qualification for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. Jamaica and Guatemala will begin their campaigns knowing the importance of starting the tournament on the right foot.

Jamaica starting XI

Jamaica will line up as follows: Andre Blake; Joel Latibeaudiere, Damion Lowe, Richard King; Isaac Hayden, Kaysey Palmer, K. Handerson, R. Webster; Tyreece Campbell, R. Burrell, J. East.

Guatemala confirmed lineup

Guatemala will line up as follows: Kenderson Navarro; Aaron Herrera, Allen Yanes, Nicolas Samoya, Jose Morales; Oscar Santis, Jorge Aparicio, Jose Rosales, Rudy Munoz; Rubio Rubin, Darwin Lom.

Start time and how to watch

Jamaica vs Guatemala will get underway at 8:00 PM ET (PT:5:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 Concacaf Nations League match between Jamaica and Guatemala live in the USA on Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo, ViX and FOX One.

Jamaica and Guatemala clash in 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League

Welcome to our live blog of the Concacaf Nations League match!

Jamaica face Guatemala in Kingston, Jamaica, this Friday, September 25, as both sides begin their 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League campaign.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Jamaica and Guatemala clash in Kingston.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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