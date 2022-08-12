Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are hitting it off well off the field as well as on it, which is good news for the Premier League winners. As part of a funny Instagram interaction, the new City arrival remarked that he "dreams every night" about the Belgian midfielder.

Erling Haaland's second goal in the 2-0 win for Manchester City over West Ham last weekend was the talk of the town. It was a brilliant finish that required only one touch after arriving at the end of a deadly pass through the defense played by Kevin De Bruyne.

On 30 July, they faced up against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield, and both players were given starting nods last Sunday by the Premier League's current champions. The pair's potential to work together at Etihad Stadium throughout the season is exciting.

It was the ideal response from both sides, especially from the Norway international after he was criticized online for his mistake in the Community Shield by making an immediate impact in the Premier League. The 22-year-old rising sensation scored twice in his EPL debut, answering his detractors' criticisms.

Erling Haaland to Kevin De Bruyne: "I'm dreaming of it every night"

Thanks in large part to De Bruyne, Haaland got off to a hot start in the season opener against West Ham, and the two players seem to have bonded off the field as well. For this reason, in a funny Instagram interaction between the two Manchester City players, Erling Haaland quipped that he 'dreams every night' about his new teammate.

On Tuesday, the former Borussia Dortmund ace showed his followers on Instagram a photo of himself perusing the menu at a restaurant while seated at the table. "About to order the whole menu," he made a witty remark within the photo's description.

When the Belgian midfielder saw the post's comments, he hopped in to make a joke: "You want me to hold the menu and assist you?. Haaland continued the playful exchange with his response: "Yes, I'm dreaming of it every night. Don't know why."

The Community Shield loss to Liverpool marked the beginning of a potential combination between Haaland and De Bruyne, and on Sunday against West Ham, the two finally clicked. Many Citizens' fans will be rooting for the pair to get even closer throughout the campaign.

Since Pep Guardiola's side paid €60 million to acquire the striker from Borussia Dortmund, he has been expected to continue his impressive goal-scoring form in England. De Bruyne is a big fan of his new teammate and has already said that he can help the squad and maybe even boost his personal scoring and assist totals.