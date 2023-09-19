Harry Kane calls Harry Maguire one of the best English defenders of all time

Harry Maguire has once again been target of abuse and mockery after scoring an own goal in an international friendly between England and Scotland. Harry Kane recently addressed the criticism suffered by his teammate at the national team, whom he regards as one of the best English defenders of all time.

“I think Harry has come under some unnecessary scrutiny. He has probably been scapegoated a bit,” Kane said, via Ben Jacobs. “He is a really good friend of mine, a great guy and a really hard working professional. He has been one of England’s best defenders over recent times and in England’s history. It is part of our game now, you are scrutinised all over social media.”

Maguire has been unable to avoid the critics since he joined Manchester United in 2019. This season, Erik ten Hag started to drop him from the starting eleven as his performances left much to be desired last term.

Harry Kane about to face Harry Maguire in the Champions League

The fellow countrymen will meet when Bayern welcome Manchester United to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, September 20, in the first round of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

While Kane is expected to lead the hosts’ attacking line, Maguire could also start for the visitors as Raphael Varane is injured.

How much have Manchester United spent for Harry Maguire?

Manchester United forked out €87 million to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in the summer of 2019. According to Transfermarkt, his market value back then was €50m.