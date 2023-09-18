In other circumstances, Manchester United would only feel excitement about starting another UEFA Champions League campaign – especially after failing to qualify for the tournament last season.

But for many reasons, the Red Devils are worried ahead of their group stage debut this term. While they come from two straight losses in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag‘s men also have to take on a mighty opponent such as Bayern Munich.

On top of that, United will miss a number of players due to injury. Ten Hag has yet to decide the eleven players who will show up at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but he’ll have to deal with several absentees.

Man United’s list of injured players to face Bayern

Manchester United could miss up to nine players for their Champions League debut against Bayern Munich. Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up a hamstring injury in the loss to Brighton and joined the list of casualties in ten Hag’s squad.

With the right-back ruled out for “several weeks”, the Dutchman now has three of his starting defenders on the sidelines, as Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw are also unavailable. Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat are also questionable for this clash, while Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are uneligible.

When do Manchester United face Bayern?

Manchester United take on Bayern Munich on Wednesday, September 20 at 3 PM (ET) at the Allianz Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

When was the last time Manchester United won the Champions League?

Manchester United haven’t won the UEFA Champions League since the 2007-08 season, when they beat Chelsea in the final.