Harry Kane claims Lionel Messi is currently the greatest soccer player

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane recently declared Lionel Messi as the best soccer player in the world today.

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador

By Gianni Taina

The debate over who is the greatest soccer player of all time has been ongoing for years, with various legends staking their claim. However, Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has made it clear Lionel Messistands at the top right now.

In a recent video interview with Goal, posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kane was asked who he considers the best soccer player in the world currently. Without hesitation, the England international named Lionel Messi, citing the Argentine’s recent Copa America performance as a key reason.

Who is the best player in the world right now? Lionel Messi. He’s had a fantastic Copa America again, and he is still playing at a really high level,” Kane told Goal.

Argentina claimed the 2024 Copa America title by defeating Colombia in the final. Despite Messi being substituted in the second half due to an injury that would later sideline him for two months, his influence throughout the tournament was pivotal in securing the trophy.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the trophy after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Messi sets sights on fourth Club World Cup title

After Inter Miami’s impressive 6-2 victory, powered by a Lionel Messi hat trick, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that the club will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup as the host nation’s team.

Lionel Messi scores another hat-trick: How many more does he need to tie Cristiano Ronaldo?

Messi, who last competed in the tournament in 2015, is eyeing his fourth Club World Cup title. Having previously won the competition three times with Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015), Messi has consistently left his mark, scoring in each edition.

The upcoming Club World Cup, which will feature a revamped 32-team format, offers Messi the chance to add another chapter to his already legendary career.

