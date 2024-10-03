He played for Italy’s big three, scored nine World Cup goals, and lost $16 million to bad habits

Christian Vieri was one of the best forwards in the world, with an enviable career at both the club and national team levels, but he struggled to manage his finances.

When it comes to measuring a player’s impact, stats often tell part of the story. But the legacy of a true great goes beyond numbers. Christian Vieri was more than just a lethal finisher—though his career average of 0.47 goals per game over 17 years is impressive. He was a symbol, a player who defined an era, and one of the most feared strikers of the ’90s and early 2000s.

Born on July 12, 1973, in Italy, Vieri—nicknamed “Bobo” after his father Bob—spent some of his childhood in Australia, where his dad played professionally. It was there that Vieri first got a taste of the sport, dabbling in both soccer and cricket. Eventually, the family returned to Italy, and Vieri set his sights on football full-time, joining Torino and making his Serie A debut in the 1991/92 season.

The first few years of Vieri’s career saw him moving frequently. He played for six different Italian clubs over six seasons, starting with Torino and moving on to Pisa, Ravenna, Venezia, Atalanta, and finally Juventus in 1996. It was with the Turin giants that Vieri claimed his first major silverware—the 1996 Intercontinental Cup, beating Argentina’s River Plate in Japan.

Dominating in Spain and coming home

In 1997, Vieri took his talents to Spain, joining Atlético Madrid. The move paid off as he had a standout season, netting 29 goals in 32 appearances to become La Liga’s top scorer. After just one season, he returned to Italy, signing with Lazio before finding a home at Inter Milan. His six-year stint with the Nerazzurri was legendary—he scored 123 goals in 190 games and formed iconic attacking partnerships with Ronaldo and Hernán Crespo.

Christian Vieri celebrates a goal ( New Press/Getty Images)

After his successful run at Inter, Vieri made a controversial switch to city rivals AC Milan for the 2005/06 season. While it’s not uncommon in Italian football to see stars don the colors of multiple top clubs, Vieri’s move across town made waves. He later had stints at Monaco, Atalanta (twice), and Fiorentina before hanging up his boots.

National team’s appearances and challenges

Despite being one of Italy’s premier forwards, Vieri’s time with the national team wasn’t as prominent as his club career. Competing against a deep talent pool, he still managed to play 49 times for the Azzurri, scoring 23 goals. His best international showings came in the World Cups of 1998 and 2002, where he scored nine goals across two tournaments. Vieri also featured in Euro 2004 but never lifted a trophy with the national side.

Christian Vieri of Italy in 2005 (Phil Cole/Getty Images)

The downfall and the reinvention

In the twilight of his career, Vieri started planning for life after football, investing in businesses and restaurants. But his ventures didn’t pan out, and combined with a high-profile party lifestyle, he burned through a significant portion of his fortune—reportedly losing $16 million. His gambling losses, particularly from poker, only made matters worse, and rumors of bad influences around him surfaced frequently.

Christian Vieri and Costanza Caracciolo attend The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 (Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Eventually, Vieri turned things around. He pursued a coaching license but never took up a role on the sidelines. Instead, he found his calling in the media. He became a popular pundit for beIN Sports Italia and launched his own Twitch channel, “Bobo TV,” offering commentary and connecting with fans.

Today, Vieri seems to have found balance, often posting on social media about his family and his newfound passion for padel. From a deadly striker to a voice in the sport’s media landscape, Vieri’s journey has been as colorful as it is compelling.