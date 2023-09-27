Inter Miami and the Houston Dynamo are set to do battle for the US Open Cup on Wednesday evening. The match could be the Dynamo’s first title since 2018 where they won the US Open Cup that season. For Inter Miami it could be the club’s second major title since the Leagues Cup obtained over the summer.



The major story behind the final is that Lionel Messi will most likely be on the bench at the start of the game. Tata Martino indicated that the World Cup winner is still healing from a slight knock he received during Argentina’s first World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, where Messi scored the game winning goal.





Before the historic match the Dynamo’s DP Hector Herrera spoke to Marca and gave praise to the one-time Barcelona player and foe on the Argentine national team.



Hector Herrera on Lionel Messi



“I think he’s going to be the best signing in the history of the league. Messi has a chance to win the Ballon d’Or, and it would be won by an MLS player, that’s very important. I think the league has to capitalize on that to gain the growth they want so badly.”



Herrera has also been a big signing for his club, helping them out of the cellar of the Western conference in MLS to fourth this season. The Mexican international has 4 goals and 15 assists in 37 matches for his new club and is one of the league’s highest paid players.

Status on Messi for US Open Cup final

According to TyC Sports reporter Gastón Edul on Twitter (now X), “it’s difficult for Messi to start (against the Dynamo) but he is working hard to participate in some capacity”.

Messi has been trying to heal a knock of some kind that is not a muscle injury but rather according to coach Tata Martino, “Basically, Leo is still dealing with his old scar tissue, and Jordi with muscle pain”.