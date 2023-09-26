Inter Miami will face off against Houston Dynamo in what will be the 2023 US Open Cup final game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The transformation at Inter Miami following the arrival of Lionel Messi has been nothing short of remarkable. They have transitioned from a struggling team, striving to secure victories, to clinching the title in the Leagues Cup. Now, they stand on the verge of potentially winning yet another championship.

The Florida team is widely regarded as the favorites to triumph in the 2023 US Open Cup. However, the journey to victory will be far from straightforward. Their opponents will be the Houston Dynamo, a team currently holding the fourth position in the Western Conference, earnestly battling to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (September 28)

Belgium: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Egypt: 3:30 AM (September 28)

France: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Germany: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (September 28)

Greece: 3:30 AM (September 28)

India: 6:00 AM (September 28)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (September 28)

Israel: 3:30 AM (September 28)

Italy: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (September 28)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (September 28)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (September 28)

Norway: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (September 2)

Poland: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (September 28)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (September 28)

Spain: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (September 28)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (September 28)

UAE: 4:30 AM (September 28)

UK: 1:30 AM (September 28)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, TUDN, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, Claro Sports

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, Movistar Champions League

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo.