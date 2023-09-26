Lionel Messi did not train with the team while the media was present as Inter Miami prepares for their historic US Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo. While the Argentine national team and Inter Miami wanted to chalk it all up to fatigue the reality is that Messi picked up a knock while playing against Ecuador in World Cup qualifying.

As a result he has missed two MLS matches and his national team’s game against Bolivia. Tata Martino and the Inter Miami staff have been racing against time to get the Argentine ready for the US Open Cup final on Wednesday, but as of Tuesday, Messi and Jordi Alba did not train with the team raising concerns that Messi may not play.

Now Nico Bravo and Gastón Edul are reporting that Messi will not start against the Dynamo and will be on the bench for Inter Miami’s biggest match of the season.

Messi on the bench in US Open Cup final

According to TyC Sports reporter Gastón Edul on Twitter (now X), “it’s difficult for Messi to start (against the Dynamo) but he is working hard to participate in some capacity”.

Messi has been trying to heal a knock of some kind that is not a muscle injury but rather according to coach Tata Martino, “Basically, Leo is still dealing with his old scar tissue, and Jordi with muscle pain”.

Martino also added, “It’s very difficult to give him a percentage (on Messi’s injury) because we have to take it day by day. We’ll continue to evaluate him and, as I always say, I will listen to him first and see how he’s feeling. Then we’ll also need to evaluate future risks. It’s not an easy decision, but we’re going to take the right amount of time to try to not make a mistake.”

After getting off to a flying start to his Inter Miami career winning the Leagues Cup, Messi began to show signs of fatigue and has been reduced to only 1 goal in 4 games.